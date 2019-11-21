Police seek man who attacked and robbed woman in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK —Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in Sunset Park, stealing her purse.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at around 11 p.m., the 50-year-old victim was near 57th Street and Fourth Avenue when the crook approached her. He pushed her against a fence, nabbed the bag, which contained a wallet and $80, and fled eastbound towards Fifth Avenue.

The woman sustained injuries to her face.

Anyone with information about the identity of the assailant is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

