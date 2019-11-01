Police seeking three men wanted for stealing TV from Sunset Park building

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for three men that broke into a commercial building in Sunset Park and stole a television.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Oct, 30 at around 11:30 a.m., the crooks used a side door to get into the building on 60th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues and stole the television worth $600. They then fled on foot.

Cops describe one of the suspects as an adult male Asian, with a medium build and short gray hair. When last seen, he was wearing a white coat, black jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as an Asian man. Cops say he has a slim build, brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and sneakers.

The third suspect is also an Asian man, with a slim build, brown eyes and short black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

