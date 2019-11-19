Pols pitch in $11.1 million to revive Marine Park

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (at podium) said the renovation “will improve not just the park but the quality of life for the people and families living around it.”

MARINE PARK — The combined efforts of three Brooklyn elected officials will bring major renovations to Marine Park next year.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Alan Maisel and Borough President Eric Adams have announced that they have secured a combined $11.1 million in funding to restore the park’s inner oval and renovate one of its playgrounds under a project slated to begin in 2020.

Marine Park, which sits on 530 acres, is the largest park in Brooklyn, according to an information sheet on the New York City Parks Department website, https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/marine-park.

The vast recreational space contains the Salt Marsh Nature Trail, a golf course, bocce courts, cricket fields, baseball diamonds, playgrounds, bicycle greenways and a launch site for canoes and kayaks at Gerritsen Inlet.

Gounardes secured $5.6 million in funding for a renovation of the playground. The $4.5 million secured by Maisel will go toward the restoration of the oval. Adams has committed $1 million in next year’s budget to continue the work.

Councilmember Alan Maisel, Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Marty Maher and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes are joined by local officials at the announcement of the funding allocation. The $5.6 million shown in the giant copy of the check represents the amount secured by Gounardes.

Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Marty Maher and Community Board 18 officials were among those on hand for the Nov. 18 announcement.

“With this infusion of funds for capital improvements, we are working together to ensure that Marine Park remains the crown jewel of Brooklyn that we know it to be,” Gounardes said. “These efforts will improve not just the park but the quality of life for the people and families living around it.”

Money has been allocated in the past to revitalize the park’s tennis, basketball, handball and bocce courts, according to Maisel.

“We are especially pleased that thousands of visitors enjoy these wonderful activities and we are happy to support funds that will keep up with the wear and tear of the park,” Maisel said.

Maher called the funding allocation “a tremendous investment” and said the renovation of the playground “has long been a desire of the community and we are happy to partner with our elected officials, the community, and Community Board 18 to make this a reality.”

