Trick-or-treaters delight

Kids in costume collected candy-a-plenty at the office of Assemblymember Bill Colton, who donned a bit of a costume himself over the course of the afternoon.

GRAVESEND — There were plenty of treats, no tricks, for kids visiting one local elected official.

Assemblymember William Colton, who represents Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights, held his annual Halloween candy giveaway on Thursday., Oct. 31, at his community office, 155 Kings Highway.

Hundreds of kids visit the office each year donned in their favorite costumes, such as pirates, superheroes and ghosts in hopes of scoring sweet treats.

“Colton and his office staff set up a table in front of his Community Office the afternoon of this Halloween and distributed treat bags to children dressed in their Halloween costumes,” stated the assemblymember’s Facebook page. “Most children were accompanied by their proud parents who also snapped photos. Midway through the event the Assemblyman donned his own costume. The predicted rain held off and it was a great fun afternoon for all.”

“I know that it’s a lot of fun for kids, which makes me extremely happy. It is very important to keep our community united no matter what your background is,” Colton told this paper last year.

