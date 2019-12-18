Adelphi Academy hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

BAY RIDGE — Let the Christmas lights shine bright!

Despite the icy cold temperature, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, 8515 Ridge Blvd., welcomed hundreds of guests to its 14th annual tree-lighting ceremony. Civic leaders and members of the school community gathered at the academy for the free event, which featured hot cocoa, holiday cookies and live entertainment.

The music at the event was provided by the Adelphi school chorus and the Adelphi school band from the school’s theater arts program. The show was produced by Albert Corhan with musical director Robert Bates and creative director Nikki Fregara.

“I love being involved in this,” Head of School at Adelphi Academy Iphigenia Romanos told this paper. “I think it’s a beautiful event and it’s nice to bring everyone together in the community, both inside the school and outside the school where everyone can come and enjoy a concert, have some hot chocolate and then go out and see 150 beautiful trees lit up.”

Rows and rows of six-foot tall trees were sponsored by family members, vendors and community leaders; many of them were dedicated to the memory of loved ones. The funds raised were in support of the school’s award-winning Project Succeed Program for College Bound Students with Special Needs.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Frank Naccarato and Albert Corhan hang an ornament.

Richard Pignataro, whose son Richard is in 10th grade, was delighted to be at the ceremony. “It feels great being here tonight with everyone to celebrate Christmas and light some trees together,” said Pignataro.

Former State Sen. Marty Golden explained how important the tree lighting was for him personally. “This is a great tradition to celebrate another Christmas with Adelphi and all the students. It’s all community-based and all about giving back to our community,” Golden told this paper.

“The lighting of all these Christmas trees started a long time ago at Visitation Academy, with myself, the late [community leader] Larry Morrish and the great sisters there, and now it’s all over the place, lighting these Christmas trees as a fundraiser for a good cause,” he added.

