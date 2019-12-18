All aboard for a holly trolley Christmas

Santa was on hand as the 86th Street BID and Apple Bank welcomed shoppers to the strip on Saturday, Dec. 7.

BAY RIDGE — The 86th Street Bay Ridge Business Improvement District and Apple Bank jointly sponsored the Trolley Shuttle for Shopping with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The holiday trolley with Santa and Elf is a seasonal tradition within the community. The event was overseen by Apple Bank Branch Manager Malissa Richards along with members of the 86th Street BID, including Pizza Wagon and Century 21 Department Stores.

“Seeing all the smiling faces getting on and off the Holiday trolley, then shopping at our local merchant stores, fill me with pride as a longtime resident of Bay Ridge and employee of the 86th Street BID,” said Carla Astorino, the BID’s executive assistant. “Activities like this help unite us as a community while supporting the many stores on 86th Street.”

Photo courtesy of the 86th Street BID

There are 160 stores and restaurants stretching between 86th Street and Fourth Avenue and a little past Fort Hamilton Parkway, including TJ Maxx, Verizon, Victoria’s Secret, Modell’s, PC Richard and Son, among many others.

The 86th Street BID comprises a coalition of property and business owners committed to providing extra services that improve the area. Its mission is to promote the general welfare of the people living and working within the district.

The BID offers supplemental sanitation services, holiday lighting programs, distribution of relevant information, streetscape improvements, general marketing and coordination with citywide service providers.



Photo courtesy of the 86th Street BID