BENSONHURST — A man was killed after he was struck by a train at a station in Bensonhurst Monday evening.

According to authorities, on Dec. 16 at around 6:46 p.m., 43-year-old Bensonhurst resident Ralph Greco was hit by a northbound N train at 62nd Street and 20th Avenue. When police officers arrived, they found Greco unconscious and unresponsive on the tracks. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.