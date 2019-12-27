Cop seek man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from Sunset Park home

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man who broke into a home in Sunset Park and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at around 5:45 p.m., the suspect went inside the building at 41st Street and Seventh Avenue through an unlocked basement window and made off with around $2,730 worth of power tools. The victim, a 37-year-old man, discovered the theft on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.