Cops search for man who attempted to rape woman in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST– Police are looking for a man in an attempted rape in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Nov. 28 at around 4:50 a.m., the victim — a 48-year-old woman — was at 20th Avenue and 65th Street, heading toward the subway, when the suspect grabbed her by the neck, dragged her between two parked cars and forced himself on her. The woman screamed for help and the attacker fled eastbound on 66th Street towards 21st Avenue.

The victim sustained an injury to her hand and bruising on her neck. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.