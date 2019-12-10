Cops seek man for groping woman in Sunset Park

Cops are looking for a man wanted for sexually abusing a woman in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Dec. 7 at around 5:50 a.m., a 54-year-old old woman was walking along 31st Street between Third and Fourth Avenues when the suspect pushed her from behind. The woman fell to the ground and the perp put his hands down her pants, touched her private parts and then fled in an unknown direction.



The victim was treated at the scene.

