Crowds come out for fifth annual Dyker Heights tree lighting ceremony

DYKER HEIGHTS — While tourists journey from far and wide to see the legendary Dyker Heights lights, the community gathered together on Friday Dec. 6, for the 13th Avenue Merchants Association’s annual Christmas lighting in front of Investors Bank.

The two-story tree, located at 13th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, is an extravagant holiday light display in a neighborhood famous for its larger-than-life displays.

Community leaders and local residents came out to celebrate the spirit of the season. Dyker Heights Civic Association President Fran Vella-Marrone joined with Investors Bank executives and staff for the tree lighting.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Corazon

Aguirre Rosanna, Alexa and Nicola Logozzo.

“For the past four years, Investor’s Bank has been sponsoring the tree lighting and we’re very appreciative of what they do. Also, this year they worked with the NIA who helped put the event together,” Vella-Marrone told this paper.

“Every year, we also have a fire ladder and our local firehouse puts a flag on top of the tree, and it’s something that’s not done anywhere else. It’s unique to what we do, and we’ve been doing it for many, many years, so I’m always happy to be at the tree lighting,” she added.

The festivities included a DJ, hot chocolate and — of course — some good, old-fashioned Christmas carols courtesy of kids from P.S./I.S. 30.