Dyker’s New Corner celebrates its “Irishman” ties

DYKER HEIGHTS — Brooklynites have enthusiastically welcomed director Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film “The Irishman” — which was finally released on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 27 — in part because the film has numerous Brooklyn ties, including scenes filmed in New Corner restaurant in Dyker Heights back in late 2017.

The owners of New Corner, the Colandrea family, loved the film, and enjoyed seeing their restaurant in it, according to Joe Colandrea, director of marketing for the eatery and son of owner Vincent Colandrea.

“We were absolutely honored to have been selected to film a few scenes for the movie at Colandrea New Corner Restaurant,” Colandrea told this paper. “As an establishment that has been serving Brooklyn since 1936, this truly meant a lot to our family, our loyal patrons and friends. It was surreal to be a small part in such a high-profile movie, and to meet the celebrities in person.”

Though the film, which is based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt and follows the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) and Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and tellings the story of the assassination of labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa, takes place in several cities, New York plays a pivotal role. During the scenes at New Corner, 7201 Eighth Ave., DeNiro’s Sheeran talks to Pesci’s Bufalino.

“We thought the movie was absolutely fantastic — another true work of art to add to the Scorsese roster,” Colandrea said. “We have been getting a lot of attention at New Corner since the movie debuted. Our Facebook post alone organically has reached 41,000 people, had over 14,500 engagements, 477 “likes,” 78+ comments, and 201 shares. Folks are coming to New Corner to ask about the experience — some are even requesting to take a picture with their family in our kitchen.”

The restaurateurs, however, are no strangers to encounters with their customers’ celluloid heroes.

The restaurant which opened its doors in 1936 as a one-room pizzeria has been used in the HBO show “The Deuce” and “The Kitchen” starring Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Moss. Now, said Colandrea, the restaurant plans to pay homage to the Scorsese flick.

“We are currently in the process of putting together a dedicated wall in the restaurant that will house screenshots of New Corner in the movie, posters, scripts and other materials from ‘The Irishman,’” Colandrea explained. “It was simply amazing to see the transformation of the dining room to make it uniquely tailored to what they needed for the film.”

The Netflix release of the mob flick that reunites DeNiro and Al Pacino, and also features Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel, follows an earlier limited release in theaters. The movie is already critically acclaimed and a serious contender for several Oscars.