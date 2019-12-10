Frank Seddio hosts annual holiday house-lighting ceremony

CANARSIE — Kings County Democratic Chairman Frank Seddio held his much-anticipated house-lighting extravaganza on Friday, Dec. 6. Each year, Seddio invites family, friends, elected officials, community leaders, area residents and children of all ages to attend this festive event. The annual block long “block party” took place at Seddio’s law office at 9306 Flatlands Ave.

Hundreds of people came to enjoy the winter wonderland that featured a live nativity scene with animals. There was a special guest appearance by Santa Claus, who was there to greet all the children. Those attending enjoyed Christmas carols sung by the Holy Family Church choir and students from P.S. 115.

Seddio has been participating in the event and dressing up as Santa Claus since the 1960s and has been hosting it himself for the past 33 years.

“I love doing this,” Seddio told this paper. “This is my favorite thing in the whole world that I’ve done in my life. I’ve always considered this more like a vocation to me than anything else. It just means so much to me among all the things that I’ve been able to do in my life. It’s like the culmination of giving and that’s what I love most about it.”

The house lit for the holidays.

Seddio said that the greatest feeling was seeing the joy on the children’s faces when they come up to him. “What could be better than seeing the happy faces of the children! If that doesn’t make you happy, then I don’t know what will. It’s the absolute best,” he added.

Every year, the display is dedicated to the memory of a local resident who has died. This year’s holiday display was dedicated to the memory of Josephine Bolus, the late wife of civic leader Henry Bolus, president of the Thomas Jefferson Democratic Club, and a longtime activist in her own right.

“My wife passed away on July 25 of this year. We were married for 65 years,” said Bolus. “She was a member of many, many community organizations over the years, and she was truly a wonderful person.”

Elected officials and civic leaders attending included New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli; Attorney General Letitia James; City Councilmember Brad Lander; Judge Mark Partnow and his wife Sue Ann Partnow, who serves as the female leader of the 59th Assembly District; Federation of Italian American Organizations President Jack Spatola; FIAO Brooklyn Director of External Affairs Joseph Rizzi; Judge Katherine Levine and Deputy Inspector Terrell Anderson, the commanding officer of Canarsie’s 69th Precinct.

“Frank and I go back 40 some odd years and I love coming to this event. If you look around at all the Merry Christmas signs and the way it’s all set up, it’s just truly amazing and inspirational,” Bolus stressed.