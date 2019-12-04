Industry City to showcase woman makers with BUST Craftacular

SUNSET PARK — Industry City will host some crafty women this weekend who will vend their wares to holiday shoppers.

The massive waterfront space will be the venue for Brooklyn’s BUST Craftacular, the city’s longest-running indie craft fair.

The two-day event, now in its 14th year, features woman-made gifts and workshops led by local female artisans and DIY experts, as well as products from over 200 woman-owned brands.

“It’s important to take some time for yourself during the busy holiday season, whether you’re settling down with a new craft at our ‘DIY Charm Necklace’ class, learning to build your own journaling practice, or relaxing with a workshop on ‘Herbal Stress Busters for City Living,’” said BUST co-founder Debbie Stoller. “The BUST Craftacular allows you to do just that. Best of all, you can also get all your shopping done, knowing that you’re supporting woman-owned businesses with every purchase.”

According to organizers, the event will “provide a gift-giving opportunity folks can feel good about.”

Visitors can buy jewelry and accessories from a woman who designed them herself in her studio, or sweets from a woman who cooked them up in her own kitchen, or bath and body products blended from the purveyor’s own family recipe.

“Every item has a story behind it, and every purchase will make a difference in a female entrepreneur’s life,” the organization stated.

The weekend will also feature a live taping of BUST’s Poptarts podcast with special guest Kara Loewentheil, who hosts the iTunes top-rated self-help podcast Unf*ck Your Brain on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3:15 p.m. During this interview, Loewentheil will share “strategies for keeping your cool when things get heated with the fam during this season of togetherness,” among other bits of wisdom.

The BUST Craftacular is sponsored by Green Mountain Energy, Manic Panic, Nike, the Quarto Group and Bowery Farm.

Admission is free and tickets to workshops can be purchased for $15 each in advance at craftacular.bust.com, or in person at the event. The first 100 people through the door each day will receive a goodie bag.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at IC’s Factory Floor, 268 36th St.

For a complete roster of vendors and more info, visit www.craftacular.bust.com.