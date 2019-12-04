Narnia comes to the Heights in new production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — The land of Narnia will be recreated by the Heights Players in a highly anticipated new production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” The play by Joseph Robinette is based on the first in a series of seven books that make up “The Chronicles of Narnia,” by author C.S. Lewis.

The production is directed by Noel MacDuffie, assisted by Marie Ingrisano Isner, and features original music by John LaSala under the musical direction of Emily Goggin, with elaborate costume and mask designs by Amy Gallacher.

The land of Narnia is ruled over by an evil witch who uses her magic to maintain eternal winter and turns those who displease her into stone. When four human children enter the land through a wardrobe, change is in the air.

The animals in Narnia talk of the return of Narnia’s magical protector, a lion named Aslan. Ultimately, the children must discover their bravery and honor in the fight against the White Witch to free Narnia.

“I am so proud of this production,” MacDuffie told this paper. “As we rehearsed, we focused on the aspects of the story where the children learn about bravery and honor. As these two qualities seem to be ever more diluted, I felt that we needed this beautiful story to help us remember,” explained MacDuffie.

MacDuffie continued. “To do this, I added a children’s craft approach to the physical production. Yes, those are tin foil swords and paper arrows (along with a real horn stolen from mom and dad!) As always with the Heights Players, we wanted to have as much fun as possible. The cast has cut out lots of snowflakes to decorate the theater and we will be giving out free Turkish delight [a candy that plays a part in the story] after the show,” said MacDuffie.

The show is geared towards adults and children five and older.

“Not that it is all kid-oriented,” added MacDuffie. “We will have live original music composed by John LaSala, a dynamic physical theater approach to the animals of Narnia, and beautiful masks and costumes. We are giving audiences the best shot at being in Narnia that they could ask for.”

Cast member Shanice Baptiste-Peters, who plays Susan, the second oldest of the four children, is thrilled to be featured in the play. “Ever since I began working with this production, I believe I have grown as an actress, since this is a great opportunity to learn what it is like to work in a professional environment,” she told this paper.

“Everyone in the cast is kind and looks after each other. Everyone has the same goal in mind, which is to produce an amazing production utilizing all of our talents. I am very grateful to be a part of this magical reenactment of Narnia,” added Baptiste-Peters.

The play runs from Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 15 at the John Bourne Theater, 26 Willow Place in Brooklyn Heights. Tickets are $20; $18 for seniors and those under 18. For more information or to make reservations go to: http://heightsplayers.org/theater/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe-2019/ or call 718-237-2752.

