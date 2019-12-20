Police Beat: Bensonhurst grocery store robbed at gunpoint, crook breaks into car in Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CAR CROOK

A crook broke into a car parked on 92nd Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 10th Avenue and stole nearly $2,000 worth of stuff on Dec.14. Cops say the car’s owner, a 56-year-old man, parked his vehicle there at around 5 a.m. When he returned, he found the rear passenger window broken, and items worth $1,920, including cell phones, missing.

No arrests have been made.

TWO VICTIMS, TWO ARRESTS

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting each other on Bay Ridge Avenue between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue on Dec. 13. Reports say that the altercation occurred at around 9 p.m. According to the police, a 33-year-old woman punched and scratched a 36-year old woman in the face. The woman sustained injuries to her mouth, neck and lip. Then, they say, the 33-year-old woman started to record the 36-year-old woman, who got upset and punched, slapped and scratched the other woman. One woman also claims the other kicked her in the stomach and broke her cell phone.

OVERNIGHT CAR CROOK NABS WALLET

A wallet was stolen from a car parked at 67th Street and Fifth Avenue on Dec. 14. According to the NYPD, an unknown crook popped open the rear passenger window and stole the wallet, with credit cards inside, from the console.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NIGHTMARE AT THE MOTEL

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 36-year-old woman inside a motel on Shore Parkway on Dec. 15 at around 2:15 a.m. Cops say the woman told them that she and the man were hanging out at the motel when they got into a fight. The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face and hit her with a liquor bottle. She also claims he damaged her cell phone, and stole various items, including her driver’s license before taking off.

GROCERY STORE ROBBERY AT GUNPOINT

A grocery store at 72nd Street and 18th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 13 at around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Cops say the crook, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, was at the register with his purchases when he took out what the employee says was a gun, stole $900 and fled northbound on 18th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

RUNAWAY ROBBERY

Over $100 worth of items were stolen from a pharmacy at 86th Street and Bay 40th Street on Dec. 12 at around 8:20 a.m., according to police who say that an unknown man put several items in a plastic bag and tried to leave the store without paying. One of the employees grabbed the bag with the merchandise while the suspect was trying to leave. The bag broke, the items fell on the floor and the suspect told the victim,” I will punch you in the face.” He then picked up all the stolen items and fled eastbound on 86th Street.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BEATEN AND ROBBED DURING AFTERNOON

A 24-year-old man was attacked and robbed of cash and a cell phone near 66th Street and Wallaston Court on Dec. 6 at around 3:30 p.m. Cops say the victim was initially attacked from behind. The unknown suspect then hit him in the face, knocked him to the ground and stole his phone and $2,000. The perp then fled westbound on 66th Street.



No arrests have been made.

ROAD RAGE

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 39-year-old man with a hammer following a car accident near 15th Avenue and Benson Avenue on Dec. 17. According to reports, the accident occurred at around 3:07 p.m. Cops say the two began arguing and the suspect then struck the victim in the back of the head with the hammer.

