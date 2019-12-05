Police Beat: Crook follows man from Queens casino and robs at gunpoint in Bensonhurst, crook finds wallet and uses man’s credit cards in Bay Ridge

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

UNLUCKY WINNER

A 32-year-old man who had just won around $4,800 at a Queens casino was attacked and robbed at gunpoint at 14th Avenue and 85th Street on Nov. 22. According to authorities, when the victim stopped for the red light, his car was rear-ended by a green Dodge Caravan. When the victim rolled down his window, a man wearing all black and a mask and holding a pistol approached him. The assailant then hit the victim in the head with the gun and demanded his money before fleeing southbound on 14th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

TRAIN ATTACK

A man was attacked and robbed on a southbound N train near Kings Highway and West Seventh Street on Nov. 24 at around 2:05 a.m. Cops say the crook approached the victim and asked him to move to another seat. When the victim got up, the suspect struck him in the face several times and said, “F*** you,” used a homophobic slur and then took the man’s wallet and cellphone. When the train stopped at the Kings Highway station, the victim got the cellphone back from the crook, who then fled with $120 and several credit cards.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital with injuries to his right eye.

No arrests have been made.



ALL-NIGHT FIGHT

Two 25-year-old men attacked a 24-year-old man with a baseball bat following an argument inside a bar near 72nd Street and New Utrecht Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 22. According to the police, at around 2 a.m., the victim left the bar and was followed by the assailants to 69th Street and New Utrecht Avenue. One of the pair hit victim with the bat, cutting his right hand and nose. The victim later told police that, during the attack, the perps said, “It ends here.”

No arrests have been made.

STEALING SPREE

Four crooks stole several items of Nike and Champion apparel from a sneaker store near 86th Street and 21st Avenue on Nov 24. at around 1:48 p.m. Cops say the suspects, all described to be in their mid-20s, grabbed the clothes then ran towards Bay 28th Street, got inside a black Honda Civic and fled.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK DRIVES AWAY IN PACIFICA

A 2016 maroon Chrysler Pacifica parked on 61st Street between 21st Avenue and Bay Parkway was stolen on Nov. 19, according to the police who say the owner, a 37-year-old man, had left the car in a legal spot at around 8:40 p.m. When he returned, the car was gone.

No arrests have been made.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED FOR ALLEGED HAMMER ATTACK

Two suspects, a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, were arrested for allegedly attacking a 19-year-old man with a baton and a hammer at Third Avenue and 95th Street on Nov. 26 at around 9:50 p.m. Cops say the three people were arguing when the assailants hit the victim in the face and back of the head.

STOLEN IDENTITY

A 32-year-old man was scammed by an unknown crook who opened several credit card accounts at a bank at 65th Street and 13th Avenue under the victim’s name and made several charges on them on Nov. 27. The victim also told police that several withdrawals were made from his accounts by an unknown person.



No arrests have been made.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

A man who had allegedly had too much to drink broke a woman’s toe while the two of them were at a friend’s house near 77th Street and Colonial Road on Dec. 1. Cops say the victim, 33, was injured at around 7:19 a.m. when the man picked up a large dining table and slammed it on her foot.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK’S GAIN

An unknown thief stole a wallet that had dropped on the sidewalk near a sneaker store on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues on Nov. 30 at around 12 p.m. Cops say the victim, a 37-year-old man, lost his wallet while getting out of a car. The wallet contained $600 and credit cards, and the thief allegedly used one of the cards inside the sneaker store to make $340 worth of purchases.

No arrests have been made.

ROAD-RAGED

A parking valet working at Fourth Avenue and 89th Street allegedly threatened a cyclist who asked him to move cars that were blocking his lane on Nov. 21 at around 8 p.m. Cops say the valet chased the bike rider with an unknown object, saying, “I will f*** you up.”

No arrests have been made.