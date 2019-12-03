Promotion Partner/Sponsored Feature

Stars raise funds in style at Orthopaedic Foundation gala

BOROUGHWIDE — They promised a star-studded event and they delivered.

The Orthopaedic Foundation, a nonprofit which supports advancements in orthopedic and musculoskeletal research, raised funds for a variety of good causes with local celebrities at its 15th anniversary gala.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the foundation hosted a red carpet and VIP reception at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan, honoring athletes, chefs, CEOs and more, with celebrities, big-name doctors and others in attendance.

Honorees included boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee Bernard Hopkins; former NHL goalie and current ESPN NHL broadcaster Kevin Weekes; celebrity chef Dino Gatto; owner of Dell‘anima in New York City Andrew Whitney; President and CEO of Integrated Financial Strategies Victor Muro and President of Coastal Advisors LLC Richard “Big Daddy” Salgado, who served as master of ceremonies for the evening.

“We love what it represents,” said Weekes. “When Big Daddy told us about it, we were super humbled to be a part of it.”

Dr. George Lewis, who has served on the organization’s board of directors for four years, discussed the importance of the evening.

Richard “Big Daddy” Salgado and Bernard Hopkins.

“Research takes so long to do and it’s great seeing it come to culmination. These types of events support those activities,” Lewis said. “Some of that research has been put into clinical practice on a national and global basis. It’s amazing to see something just 15 years old has done so much.”

Michelle Hall, president and CEO of the Encourage Kids Foundation, a children’s charity for kids with orthopedic issues, stressed the importance of orthopedic care.

“We have a lot of patients that come to us from the Hospital for Special Surgery where children have joint diseases sometimes, even to the point where having to have limbs removed. I love that there’s a foundation out there that’s specifically dedicated to supporting orthopedic health,” she said.

Hopkins agreed.

“If you forgot, now you will remember that it’s still a fight,” he said. “And if we have to do this event every year, at least the fire will stay lit.”



For more information, visit http://www.ofals.org/.

Kevin Weeks, Dr Kevin Plancher M.D , DeeMo, Rich Big Daddy Salgado

Brian Balldinger, Dr. Kevin Plancher, Rich Salgado

Andrew Rosario, MJ Pedone, Rich Salgado, Michele Hunt Duncan