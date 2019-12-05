Toy drive leaders hope to give kids career dreams

Volunteers will be distributing toys like Legos to encourage children to think about possible future careers as architects and engineers.

GRAVESEND – This is a toy drive with a twist!

A civic activist is teaming up with the creators of a website to sponsor a toy drive-career day at the Marlboro Houses on Saturday, Dec. 7, at noon.

Steven Patzer, former president of the Thomas Jefferson Young Democrats Club, is working with the folks behind www.figandwally.com to organize the toy giveaway with the goal of introducing children to toys that could stir their imaginations and help them map out bright futures.

Fig & Wally, a gift website that assists families in creating holiday wish-lists, is donating more than 300 toys to the event.

Lucky kids will be given career-oriented toys like doctor sets, teacher sets and art kits. Youngsters will also receive Legos so they can learn what architects and engineers do.

“Every toy was carefully curated to make sure it empowers children to set goals for their futures,” Fig & Wally Co-Founder Sonia Pinto said.

Not only that, but the volunteers handing out the toys have also been carefully selected, according to Patzer.

“We’ll have a doctor, a teacher and a police officer on hand to give out their respective toys. Kids can ask questions about what their work days are like while there,” Patzer said.

Several grassroots organizations, including the newly formed Bath Beach, Bensonhurst & Gravesend Alliance, are assisting with the toy drive.

