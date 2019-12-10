VIDEO: Cops seek man who slapped woman in buttocks in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST — Cops are looking for a man who they say touched a woman’s buttocks in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Friday, Nov. 29 at around 9 a.m., the 35-year-old woman was assaulted by the unknown man near McDonald Avenue and Avenue P. Cops say the suspect slapped her in the buttocks then took off.

Police described the man they are looking for as having a dark complexion and a salt and pepper beard. They say he is approximately 50 years old, and around 5’10” tall. When last seen, he was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.