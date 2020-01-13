Board 11 to bring in experts for traffic study at Ceasar’s Bay

The intersection of Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway is one of the corners Community Board 11 would like traffic experts to study.

SOUTH BROOKLYN — A heavily trafficked section of the neighborhood is going to become even busier this year and Community Board 11 officials are taking steps to mitigate any potential problems that may come up.

Board 11 voted at its monthly meeting on Jan. 9 to approve a plan suggested by District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia to commission a traffic study of four key intersections located within the Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center located on Bay Parkway at Shore Parkway.

The vote was unanimous.

The community board is going to hire an engineering firm to conduct a traffic study of the following intersections: Shore Parkway and Bay Parkway; Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway; Cropsey Avenue and 23rd Avenue; and Shore Parkway and 26th Avenue.

The study will be funded by $30,000 secured by the City Council. The Council set aside $30,000 for each of the city’s 59 community boards in the Fiscal Year 2020 city budget.

Commercial and residential developments coming to the area are part of the reason the community board is eager for a traffic study, Elias-Pavia said.

Target, the nationwide chain of department stores, is planning to open a two-story, 90,000-square-foot store at the former Kohl’s department store site at Ceasar’s Bay in July. The opening of Target is likely to cause thousands more shoppers to flock to the mall, local officials said.

The 14,000-acre Ceasar’s Bay property is located next to the Belt Parkway’s Bay Parkway exit.

In addition to the new giant store opening at the shopping center, a new residential development is going up a couple of blocks away.

The housing is going to be built at the former site of Haym Salomon Nursing Home on Cropsey Avenue near 23rd Avenue, according to Elias-Pavia, who said the building will have 400 units. The plans call for 413 parking spaces.

Old timers on Board 11 likely remember the Haym Solomon Nursing Home. The board held its monthly meetings there for many years in the 1980s and 1990s.

City zoning regulations allow for the construction of the large-scale development at the site, Elias-Pavia said.

“No traffic study is required,” she told board members at the meeting.

Since a study of the potential impact of the development is not required by New York City, Board 11 decided to take matters into its own hands.

Now that the board has voted, Elias-Pavia can move forward and hire an engineering firm.