Conservative Party hopes to be key to Malliotakis victory in House race

BOROUGHWIDE — Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis has had a productive few weeks, earning a number of endorsements in her campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Max Rose.

Last week, she received the nod from the Brooklyn, Staten Island and New York State Republican Party and this week the Brooklyn, Staten Island and New York State Conservative Party jointly endorsed her for the District 11 congressional seat which covers parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The Conservative Party may have made the difference 10 years ago in helping to elect Malliotakis to the New York State Assembly, defeating two-term Democrat Janele Hyer-Spencer. Conservatives hope once again to play a key role in the upcoming congressional election.

A five-term member of the New York State Assembly, Malliotakis has carried the Conservative Party’s endorsement in each of her past elections, as a strong advocate for conservative values and principles in Albany.

“Nicole Malliotakis has consistently had the support of the Kings County Conservative Party in the past and we are now proud to endorse her candidacy for Congress,” said Kings County Chair Fran Vella-Marrone.

“She is a fighter and we need her in our corner to combat the far-left agenda in the House of Representatives. Max Rose has consistently supported this agenda and must be defeated. The campaign for the 11th Congressional District is key to bringing back conservative leadership to the House. The election of Nicole Malliotakis will ensure that we have a conservative voice who will support President Trump and represent the views of her constituents,” added Vella-Marrone.

New York State Conservative Party Chair Jerry Kassar was also pleased to endorse Malliotakis.

“I congratulate Nicole on earning the Conservative Party endorsement,” said Kassar. “At a time in which our nation faces many challenges at home and abroad, our state, city and local community will do well in electing Nicole to Congress. In the past nine years as an assemblymember, she has repeatedly shown her ability to cause the voices of her community to be heard in Albany. I expect nothing less from her in Congress,” he added.

Malliotakis thanked the chairs and their executive committees for their backing.

“The Conservative Party has been supportive every step of the way, and I look forward to working closely with them to make sure Max Rose is a one term congressman,” said Malliotakis.

“New York’s 11th Congressional District deserves a representative who shares their values and not those of Nancy Pelosi or the socialist squad of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” said Malliotakis. “As a member of the New York State Assembly, I’ve spent the last nine years challenging the extreme liberal policies implemented by Democrats and held them accountable.”

Malliotakis continued, “I look forward to taking my fight and passion to Washington and working with President Trump to secure our borders, create jobs, improve healthcare and deliver an infrastructure package that benefits our community.”

Rose was quick to respond to Malliotakis’ latest endorsement, contending that she has been a do-nothing legislator while he has a record of accomplishment. “In just my first year in Congress, I’m proud to have seen my legislation signed into law to combat the opioid epidemic, permanently fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, allow construction of the Seawall to begin, decrease congestion and increase counterterrorism funding,” Rose told this paper.

“By not taking a dime from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists, yet still delivering results that will have real impacts on the lives of Staten Islanders and South Brooklynites, we’re showing that it’s possible to take on corruption and still get things done. Meanwhile former lobbyist Nicole Malliotakis has been in Albany for 10 years without a single legislative accomplishment,” Rose added.

