Cops seek crook who robbed Sunset Park bank Monday morning

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for the person who robbed a Sunset Park bank Monday morning.

According to authorities, on Monday, Jan. 27 at around 9:10 a.m., the robber entered the bank at 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, approached a teller, simulated a weapon and demanded money. The employee gave the suspect around $462. He then left, got into a car and fled westbound on 53rd Street

