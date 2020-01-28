Cops seek man who robbed 66-year-old woman in Bath Beach

BATH BEACH — Police are looking for a man who attacked and robbed a 66-year-old woman in Bath Beach.

According to authorities, on Friday, Jan. 24 at around 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking at Bay 25th Street and Bath Avenue when the suspect approached her and grabbed her purse from her walker, causing her to fall on the floor and injuring her arm. The crook then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.