Downtown Brooklyn gets an ice skating rink

For the first time, an ice skating rink has opened in Downtown Brooklyn.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — For the first time, Downtown Brooklyn has its own outdoor ice skating rink, bringing winter fun to the plaza at MetroTech.

The Rink At MetroTech Commons offers daily public skating along with ice skating programs for adults and children hosted by Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Gregory and Petukhov will offer private lessons, semi-private lessons and birthday parties. The rink will also host corporate skating events and company team building outings.

Families took advantage of the rink this past weekend, whirling around on the ice even in the warm weather.

Public skating is on a first-come-first-served basis, while lessons require reservations. Public admission is $15, skate rental is $5, and a skate aid is $15. One-on-one private lessons cost $40 for a 15-minute lesson.

The rink is open, weather permitting, through March 2020.

Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Photo: Courtesy of The Rink At MetroTech Commons

Public skate hours:

Monday – Thursdays: 2 – 8 p.m.

Fridays: 2 – 9 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The rink is located at 2 MetroTech Commons.

For more information visit: www.therinkatmtc.com