How Brooklynites can help those affected by earthquakes in Puerto Rico

A look at the damage left by the 6.4 earthquake in Puerto Rico.

BOROUGHWIDE— Brooklynites can lend a helping hand to those affected by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

According to CBS News, since December 28, there have been nearly 2,000 earthquakes in Puerto Rico, 60 of which were felt, and three on Friday alone.

The quake on Tuesday left one dead and several injured.

It also destroyed many buildings and left most without power. Hundreds of thousands also don’t have running water.

Borough President Eric Adams listed ways locals can help those affected by the sizable quake.

“Puerto Rico needs our help!” he wrote via Facebook. “Our brothers and sisters are still suffering from a series of earthquakes that struck the island this past week. “Crazy Legs (Richard Colón) and Jamie Harper’s nonprofit, Harper4Humanity, are stepping up to help those in need.”

Colón, a breakdancer, set up a gofundme and is traveling to the island to help.

“On 1/10/20, Crazy Legs will travel to Puerto Rico to provide on-the-ground relief to families and communities in need,” the GoFundMe page reads. “On this relief mission, he will be bringing much-needed LUCI solar lights + mobile chargers, which have been generously donated by MPOWERD, working with Waves for Water to distribute water filtration systems that provide access to clean drinking water, and distributing other donated relief supplies including hygienic products, emergency backpacks, battery-powered flashlights, and solar-powered mobile charges. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and will enable ‘Legs’ to distribute additional supplies BY HAND to the people on the island, ensuring supplies go to those who need it.”

Harper of Harper 4 Humanity, a 501(C) 3 non-profit organization that provides disaster response and critical aid to those impacted by a natural or man-made disaster, also set up a gofundme page.

“I will be going to Puerto Rico this Friday on my 14th Humanitarian Mission,” she wrote. “I will hand deliver supplies to the people affected by the recent series of earthquakes. Some people lost their homes, most lost electricity and some don’t have water. Please help continue this humanitarian effort by donating.”

El Grito de Sunset Park is also doing its part. The group will participate in an emergency response fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Overthrow Manhattan, 9 Bleecker St., at 4 p.m. Food and drinks will be served to those that donate money and/or supplies.

“We will be working with El Maestro Inc. who will be packing a shipping container on Saturday January 18th full of supplies to send to various organizations and people on the ground in PR,” the nonprofit organization said on its page. “We are still compiling our full list which will be shared. After Hurricane Maria, El Maestro was able to get all of the supplies they sent to the people they were sending them to. Part of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards paying for the container and the donations being sent out. Depending on what we raise, another portion may be used to send cash directly to organizations and individuals to purchase items that are accessible to them in PR.”

Those that can’t make the event can donate on El Frente’s website.

“A tax-deductible donation to El Frente Education and Community Support Fund will help support earthquake relief and other critical causes across the archipelago,” according to the organization. “El Frente’s fiscal sponsor is El Grito Inc, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, EIN# 81-2129119. 100% of all proceeds will go to earthquake relief as we are an all volunteer force.”