NYPD Appreciation Day luncheon honors Brooklyn South police officers

SUNSET PARK — The brave men and women in blue were recognized for their service to the community on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Park Asia, 6521 Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park. The Chinese New Year celebration and NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon was hosted by the Brooklyn Community Improvement Association.

Attending the event were Asian community leaders and NYPD representatives from police precincts throughout the borough. Brooklyn Asian-American Civilian Observation Patrol Chair Louie Liu hosted the luncheon.

Liu was thrilled with the turnout for the event. “The Asian community is grateful to the NYPD for what they do for our community all year long and this is just our way to thank them for all they do,” Liu told this paper, “and for keeping our community safe year after year.”

Officials from the NYPD with representatives from the Asian community.

The NYPD was well-represented by Capt. Robert Conwell, commanding officer of the 68th Precinct; Deputy Inspector Joseph Hayward, commanding officer of the 60th Precinct; Chief Brian Conroy, commanding officer, Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez, commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct and Deputy Inspector David Wall, commanding officer of the 70th Precinct.

Also attending were community leader Rosita Chan and Wei Tang Liu, Xiu Yan Li and Julia Liu, the parents and wife of Wenjian Liu, the 32-year-old police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty while in his squad car in 2015.

Community leader Judy Newton, founder of the Newton Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides aid to underprivileged families, was happy to attend the luncheon.

Rosita Chan with luncheon host Brooklyn Asian-American Civilian Observation Patrol Chair Louie Liu.

“I’m standing here before you as a retired NYPD detective,” Newton told this paper. “We must realize that collaboration between the Asian and the NYPD community is important in order to help everyone advance successfully. Gung Hey Fat Choy,” she added.

Julia Liu, Wei Tang Liu, Judy Newton and Xiu Yan Li.

Rita Chan, Maggie Gu, Louie Liu and Keith Eng.