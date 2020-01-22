One man stabbed in dispute outside restaurant in Gravesend

GRAVESEND — Two people were attacked by a group of men with one being stabbed outside a steakhouse in Gravesend.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Jan. 19 at around 3:55 a.m., police received a call from a 34-year-old man who told them that he was embroiled in an argument outside a restaurant at 86th Street and 24th Avenue. Shortly thereafter, cops say, he was approached by several men, and one of them stabbed him in the back.

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Mark Mellone

The police also told this paper that another man, 27, also claimed to have been assaulted. According to the police, he was punched in the face by several men, causing his mouth to bleed. Cops say also that the second victim received a cut to the back of the head.

Police say that one witness told them that the assailants fled the scene in a black Porsche.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.