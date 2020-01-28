Photos: Sunset Park celebrates the Lunar New Year

Hundreds of people came to 8th Avenue in Sunset Park for the annual Chinese New Year parade on Jan. 26, 2020.

SUNSET PARK — Despite news of the rapidly-spreading Coronavirus, hundreds of people came out Sunday to celebrate the Lunar New Year by making 8th Avenue in Sunset Park a colorful canvas of Chinese culture.

The Brooklyn Chinese-American Association hosted the 33rd annual Lunar New Year celebration in Brooklyn’s Chinatown, with performances by schools, after school programs and senior centers from the area.

As the clock ticked closer to 1 p.m., the crowd packed together tightly in anticipation of a deafening firecracker display and balloon drop before the parade.

Kids and parents alike reveled in the colorful chaos of party poppers, silly string and sparklers that decorated the avenue while lion dancers made their way down to 60th Street in the parade.

The first year in the Chinese zodiac calendar is named after the rat. The last Year of the Rat was celebrated in 2008.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

Kids danced around with sparklers in hand on 8th Avenue.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

As spectators wait for the parade to kick off, they have a few impromptu silly string battles over police barricades.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

A little girl laughs as she sprays a relative with silly string.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

The crowd packed together tightly to watch the firecracker display and balloon drop.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

Hundreds of balloons were dropped onto the crowd on 8th Avenue before the parade kicked off.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

The parade marched from 50th Street and 8th Avenue down to 60th Street.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

A child revels in the aftermath of a party popper.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

Traditional lion dancers were at the head of the parade.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane

A little boy films himself as he sprays a police car with silly string.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Paul Frangipane