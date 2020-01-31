Police Beat: Double parked car stolen in Bay Ridge, man shoplifts Bensonhurst department store

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RUSH HOUR BREAK-IN

A 33-year-old woman is out over $25,000 worth of items after a burglar broke into her apartment at 77th Street and Third Avenue on Jan. 24 at around 5:34 p.m. Police say the thief entered the home through the front door, ransacked the rooms and stole Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags, $1,200 and jewelry before fleeing. Police spoke to a tenant from the third floor, who heard nothing.

No arrests have been made.

JOY RIDE

A car double-parked at 82nd Street and Fifth Avenue was stolen on Jan. 22 at around 10:41 p.m. after its owner, a 32-year-old man, went into a bank. Cops say the thief hopped into the car and drove away with it in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

GUMMING UP THE WORKS

A $30,000 car whose owner, a 62-year-old woman, left it with the engine running on Jan. 21 at around 11:48 p.m., was stolen when she ran into a store at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue to buy gum. While she was gone, cops say, someone drove off with the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

COPS CATCH BURGLAR

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on 93rd Street between Ridge Boulevard and Third Avenue on Jan. 21 at around 1:42 a.m. According to the police, the suspect allegedly got in through the front door and stole an Apple Watch. When the police arrived, the suspect allegedly tried to flee, damaging a parked car in the process. When cops apprehended him, they found the stolen item in the suspect’s possession along with a crack pipe with residue in it.

CREDIT CARD THIEF CAUGHT

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a credit card and $350 in cash from an apartment near 81st Street and Seventh Avenue on Jan. 20 at around 2:15 p.m. Cops say the suspect, who was known to the victim, a 70-year-old man, also used the victim’s credit card.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SHOPLIFT, HIT AND RUN

Several Kate Spade bags were among the merchandise stolen from a department store at 86th Street and Bay 19th Street on Jan. 26 at around 6:32 p.m. by an unknown thief who also attacked an employee. According to the police, the crook put the items inside his bag and left without paying for them. The victim, a loss prevention worker, chased him. When he tried to stop the thief, the latter punched him in the face and choked him before running off.

No arrests have been made.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 38-year-old man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint by two men inside the lobby of an apartment building on Bay 26th Street between Benson Avenue and 86th Street on Jan. 26 at around 12:45 a.m. Cops say the suspects, one of whom was carrying a knife, approached the victim when he entered the building and took off the man’s wallet, which contained credit cards and $200.

THREE AGAINST ONE

A 33-year-old man who was heading home from work on Jan. 26 around midnight was beaten and robbed by three men on 76th Street between 17th and 18th Avenues. According to reports, the trio approached the victim from behind and kicked him in the back. When he fell to the ground, the suspects stole his backpack which contained his wallet, and fled.

No arrests have been made.

“GIVE ME EVERYTHING”

Three men assaulted and robbed another man, 43, near New Utrecht Avenue and 81st Street on Jan. 25 at around 11:35 p.m. According to the police, the victim was walking home from work when the thieves pushed him to the ground, and punched and kicked him. One of the crooks said, “Give me your money, phone. Give me everything.” The perps took his wallet and removed $201 from it, then gave it back to the victim before fleeing northbound on New Utrecht Avenue.