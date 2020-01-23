Police Beat: Five men attack one victim in Dyker, crook drives away with car in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

HIT AND STEAL

A car parked at 86th Street and Seventh Avenue was rammed into and ransacked on Jan. 17, according to police. Cops say the car’s owner, a 30-year-old man, parked it at around 4:45 a.m. When he later returned, he saw the damage to the driver’s side door, which had been left open by the unknown perp who stole items from inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

ONE AGAINST FIVE

Five men attacked another man, 55, on 63rd Street between 13th and 14th Avenues on Jan. 15 at around 12 a.m. Cops say the assailants followed the victim from 62nd Street and 13th Avenue before picking him up and throwing him to the ground. The attackers then fled westbound on 13th Avenue on foot.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK BREAKS INSIDE SCHOOL, STEALS TOOLS

Tools and other items worth approximately $72,750 were stolen from inside a school at 78th Street and Seventh Avenue on Jan. 15 at around 7:05 a.m. Cops say an unknown crook gained access to a container that they were kept in by clipping the lock. Among the items taken were a generator, a grinder, a chainsaw, 100 tow jacks, 250 welding machines, drills, floodlights and fire blankets.

No arrests have been made.

PERP DAMAGES CAR

A car parked on Bay Ridge Avenue between 10th and 11th Avenues was damaged after an unknown person threw something at it on Jan. 14 at around 12:23 a.m., marring the windows and hood, according to police. The vehicle, which belongs to a 70-year-old man, sustained about $250 worth of damage.

No arrests have been made.

BROKEN WINDOWS

A car parked near Seventh Avenue and 90th Street was broken into on Jan 12 sometime after 10:20 p.m., according to police. When the owner, a 26-year-old man, returned, he saw that the rear passenger window had been popped out and several items, including credit cards had been taken.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend

GETAWAY THIEF

After its owner left his 2018 Audi near Stillwell Avenue and 86th Street at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 12, with the engine running and the doors unlocked, an unknown thief took off with the vehicle. The victim, a 40-year-old man, said the car had been tracked to Avenue H and East 18th Street.

No arrests have been made.

GETAWAY VIA BIKE

A bicycle and a DeWalt grinder were stolen from a home on Bay 34th Street between Cropsey Avenue and Bath Avenue on Jan. 11 at around 4 a.m. Cops say the thief broke in through the basement door. Surveillance video shows the crook fleeing the scene northbound on a bicycle.

No arrests have been made.

TIRE(D)

The rims and tires were stolen from a car parked on 15th Avenue between Bath Avenue and Cropsey Avenue on Jan. 6. According to police, the owner, a 35-year-old woman, left the vehicle at around 11 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

3K BREAK IN

Nearly $3,000 was stolen from a car parked at 16th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway on Jan. 9. According to the police, the owner, a 30-year-old man, left it at around 5:30 p.m. The thief gained access by breaking the front passenger window, and got away by fleeing northbound on 16th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

BENSONHURST BURGLAR

A house near 84th Street and Bay Parkway was broken into on Jan. 9 by a thief who took off with a variety of electronics, according to police, who say the suspect entered the home at around 9:44 a.m. through the rear door, which may have been unlocked. Surveillance video shows him entering the home and stealing the items.

No arrests have been made.