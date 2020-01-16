Police Beat: Woman robbed at gunpoint in Bensonhurst by three crooks, man attacked, robbed in Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BURGLARY SPREE

An unknown crook went inside a pharmacy at the corner of Bay Ridge Avenue and Fourth Avenue on Jan. 12. at around 8:30 p.m., according to reports, and grabbed around $1,395 worth of items such as Crest White Strips, Viviscal and Rogaine then ran out of the store.

No arrests have been made.

ATTACKED AND ROBBED

A 45-year-old man was attacked and robbed by another man at Fifth Avenue and 85th Street on Jan. 11 at around 7 p.m., Cops say the victim was outside when the suspect pushed him to the ground, took his cellphone and fled the scene. A restaurant and pizzeria have video surveillance of the incident and suspect.

No arrests have been made.

WHERE’S MY CAR?

A Nissan parked at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 83rd Street on Jan. 11 was stolen sometime after 12:20 a.m. when its owner, a 59-year-old woman, left it there. The victim told police she has both sets of keys to the vehicle and there was no broken glass on scene.

No arrests have been made.

TAKE OUT

A restaurant near 63rd Street and Eighth Avenue was burglarized on Jan. 8 at around 10 a.m., according to police, who said the unidentified crook got in by breaking a window and stole $100 in coins before taking off.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct



The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 33-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by three crooks in an apartment on Bay Ridge Parkway between 19th Avenue and 20th Avenue on Jan. 6 at around 9:30 p.m. Cops say two men wearing masks and a woman wearing a green sweater and a mask, all armed, entered through the unlocked front door. According to the police, one of the suspects yelled, “Shut the f*** up bitch.” The trio then took electronics, sneakers and phones before fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

THREE AGAINST ONE

A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of thousands of dollars and his watch by three men near 86th Street and 14th Avenue on Jan. 6 at around 11:30 p.m. According to the police, the victim was meeting with a friend when the crooks approached from behind. While one of the suspects held the victim against the wall, a second demanded his Rolex watch, and a third, wielding a gun, stole around $7,000 and jewelry from the victim. The three robbers then fled on foot.



No arrests have been made.

KNIFEPOINT ROBBERY

A 43-year-old man was attacked at knifepoint by two people believed to be in their mid-30s following an argument at Benson Avenue and 14th Avenue on Jan. 12 at around 5 p.m. Cops say the victim told them that an argument between him and the other men had escalated into a fight, and one of the men stabbed him in the thigh with a knife that the second attacker provided. The two assailants then took off in a car in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

20K BURGLARY

Approximately $20,000 and credit cards were stolen from a truck double-parked at Bay 20th Street and Bath Avenue on Jan. 12 at around 11:55 a.m. while the victim, a 32-year-old man, was inside a grocery store restocking an ATM. Cops say the thief gained access by breaking the passenger side window of the vehicle, and fled eastbound on Bath Avenue toward 19th Avenue in a blue sedan.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK BREAKS INTO CAR, STEALS 3K OF PROPERTY

A car parked at 16th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway was broken into on Jan. 9 at around 5:30 p.m. by an unknown man who stole electronics and other items worth approximately $2,890. The crook gained access by breaking the front passenger window, and fled northbound on 16th Avenue, according to police.



No arrests have been made.

