Police seek man for three deli gunpoint robberies, one in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST — Police are looking for a man wanted in for gunpoint robberies at delis in Bensonhurst, Kensington and Flatbush.

According to authorities, on Friday, Dec. 13, the crook went into a deli at 72nd Street and 18th Avenue at around 5:45 p.m., took out a gun and pointed it at a 25-year-old store employee. He demanded cash from the register. The suspect took the money and fled northbound on 18th Avenue.

A couple of weeks later, the same suspect went into another deli at Newkirk Avenue and East 16th Street on Saturday, Jan. 4 at around 8:45 p.m., pointed the gun at a 50-year-old employee and demanded money. The victim gave the suspect cash and a cellphone and the unknown robber fled eastbound on Newkirk Avenue.

In a third incident, the same man also held up a deli near Coney Island Avenue and Cortelyou Road on Saturday, Nov. 16 at around 7:30 p.m. Cops say he pointed a gun at a 50-year-old store employee, demanding money from the register. Once the victim gave him the cash, the perp fled westbound towards Cortelyou Road.

Police describe the suspect as a male Black, 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

