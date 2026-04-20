Tigers honored at annual awards banquet 

The 35th annual Fort Hamilton Football Awards banquet was held at the school on March 28. This year’s event honoring all the participating members of the 2025 football season was a bittersweet event since the football program’s founding matriarch, former principal Dr. Alice Farkouh, passed away this January. Dr. Farkouh was a regular attendee each year and always had the pleasure to present the recipient with the Ironman Award that was named after her.

This year’s Farkouh Ironman Award was earned by junior Thomas O’Neill, a two-way player at running back and linebacker that the staff considers as an additional coach on and off the field. Senior All-Star Kevin Lin, also a two-way player at tight end and linebacker, earned the Academic Award with a 100% average. Senior All-Star Zak Benchemarr, another two-way player at receiver and safety, earned the Pancilla Heart and Soul Award for his leadership on the field and commitment to the development of his teammates. Junior Aiden Porter earned the MVP Award for his first varsity season at quarterback and for his training room workout example.

Freshman two-way player Mekhi Smith was honored with the JV MVP Award by the JV coaching staff.



Freshman Mekhi Smith was named the JV’s MVP for his outstanding play at receiver and safety. For the last game of the season, Smith was promoted to the varsity, where he starred at safety, making a game-changing interception against Brooklyn Tech.

Concluding the awards ceremony, Coach Dan Perez reminded his players not to let the accolades and the awards get in the way of their objective to improve. For his team, Perez shared his “3H” football formula to stay “Humble,” stay “Hungry” and to always put in “Hard Work.”