Police seek suspect who broke into Sunset Park salon, stole over 4K

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for the person who broke into and robbed a nail salon in Sunset Park last month.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Dec. 28 at around 10:30 p.m., the crook crawled under the front gate of the salon at Seventh Avenue and 59th Street, broke open a locked door and stole $4,150 before taking off.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

