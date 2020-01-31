Police seek suspects in theft of Sunset Park hotel ATM

SUNSET PARK — Cops are searching for the people who ripped off an ATM from inside a Sunset Park hotel.

Cops say the ATM at Hotel BPM Brooklyn, on 33rd Street between Third and Fourth avenues, was stolen on Monday, Jan.8 at around 8 p.m. by two men.

According to the police, the duo approached two hotel employees, a 66-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t get down on the ground. The suspects beat the employees before stealing the ATM from the hotel lobby, using a hand trolley to remove it.





Photos courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance images of the suspect

The same suspects are believed to have stolen ATMs from two other locations, a deli in Astoria on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 7, in company with a third man, and a pizzeria at 13th Street and Third Avenue in Park Slope on the evening of Jan. 8. In the Astoria robbery, cops say, one of the men posed as a customer while the other tried to steal the ATM machine using a hand truck.

Cops say the thieves fled the Astoria deli in two cars, a light colored sedan and a dark colored sedan. They used a gray van in the pizzeria theft, according to police.

Police said one of the suspects was seen wearing a red or pink-colored hooded sweater, a black jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes. The other suspects are described as dark-skinned males in dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

