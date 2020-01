The scene after the accident in which a car struck a toddler who ran out into the street.

BAY RIDGE — A two-year-old boy was struck and injured by a driver in Bay Ridge after the child ran into the middle of the street.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Jan. 25 at around 6:50 p.m., the toddler was hit by a 1999 Mercury sedan being driven by a 73-year-old man along 83rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The boy was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. He is reported to have sustained a cut to his lip and is listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.