Boy stabbed near Bay Ridge high school, cops seek suspect

The scene following the stabbing incident near 68th Street and Fourth Avenue.

BAY RIDGE — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Bay Ridge this afternoon near the High School of Telecommunications Arts and Technology.

According to the NYPD, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at around 2:15 p.m., cops responded to the report of the stabbing at 68th Street and Fourth Avenue. Cops say the victim sustained a stab wound to the shoulder, which they described as minor.

Cops are still looking for the attacker, who is reported to have fled on Fourth Avenue to Senator Street, then headed eastbound.

The assailant is described as a Hispanic male, age unknown, and was said to be wearing a camo jacket with a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

A witness who works nearby at a gas station said that the victim was “jumped.

“It looked like three kids,” the witness went on. “They hit him with a knife. One slashed him and they ran away. A samaritan who was working on his truck started chasing them. I could see that they were running with a knife. A switchblade. I heard screaming outside. Just kids fighting. I don’t know what about. Luckily we have cameras here. Usually, this is a pretty quiet area.”

Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet