Cops arrest suspect in early morning stabbing in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Police have arrested a Bay Ridge resident who they say stabbed a woman with her children watching.

The 68th Precinct announced the arrest of the still-unidentified man on social media on Monday, Feb. 10, as did Councilmember Justin Brannan, who tweeted, “An arrest has been made for the stabbing of the woman on 5th Avenue last week. Perp lives in Bay Ridge and is believed to be a known EDP. Great job by Captain Conwell and the 68th Precinct!”

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at around 6:40 a.m. the woman, 34, and her two children were walking to her car at 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue when she was approached by an assailant who stabbed her in the abdomen with a sharp object before taking off, eastbound, down 83rd Street.

The victim went to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

