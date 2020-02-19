Cops search for man that stole car with child inside in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURST — Police are searching for a man who drove away with a car that had an 11-year-old boy inside in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at around 10 a.m., a 44-year-old woman left her car, a gray 2002 Toyota RAV4, outside a store near 86th Street and Bay Parkway with the engine running, and her son inside. While she was gone, an unknown man climbed into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Bay Parkway with the boy still in the rear passenger seat. The thief stopped the car at Cropsey Avenue and Bay 32nd Street to allow the child to get out then drove away to parts unknown. The vehicle’s license plate number is GDM6918.

The child wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential