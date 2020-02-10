Cops seek attacking purse snatcher in Dyker Heights, Bath Beach

SOUTHERN BROOKLYN — Police are looking for a man wanted for attacking and robbing women in Dyker Heights and Bath Beach.

According to authorities, on Friday, Jan. 24 at around 5:50 p.m., the suspect approached an 81-year-old woman on Bay Ridge Avenue between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 10th Avenue and snatched her purse, pushing the woman to the ground and causing her to hit her head on a metal fence. He then fled towards 10th Avenue carrying the purse, which contained $5, credit cards, a bank book and a Social Security card.

The woman sustained injuries to her head and cuts to her hand.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Later that same day, at around 8:20 p.m., cops say the same suspect approached a 66-year-old woman who was walking home on Bay 25th Street between Bath Avenue and Benson Avenue, knocked her to the floor, stole her purse and fled. Cops say he got away with $100, several credit cards and a cellphone.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the second incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.