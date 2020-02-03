Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox:

Cops seek suspect in train phone theft in Windsor Terrace

By

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

A surveillance image of the suspect.

WINDSOR TERRACE — Cops are looking for a man that stole a phone, credit cards and money from a 52-year-old woman on a train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station.

According to authorities, the theft occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at around 8:20 p.m. aboard a southbound F train that was approaching the station. When the train stopped at the station, the suspect fled.

The victim got off the train at the same station and reported the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

