Cops seek suspect who attacked and robbed 11-year-old in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Police are looking for a man who attacked and robbed an 11-year-old boy in Sunset Park, stealing his cell phone.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Feb. 6 at around 6:40 a.m., the boy was walking at Fifth Avenue and 50th Street when the suspect grabbed his phone. When the boy chased after him, the thief hit him in the head with a cane before fleeing north on Fourth Avenue on foot.

Cops describe the suspect as a light-skinned man. When last seen, he was wearing a gray hooded sweater, a blue and black jacket, blue jeans, and black and red sneakers and walking with a dark colored cane.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.