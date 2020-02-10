Fleet Week prepares to sail back into New York Harbor

BOROUGHWIDE — For 32 years, a dynamic parade of ships has proudly sailed into New York Harbor in celebration of Fleet Week, a highly-anticipated annual event during which members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard assemble in New York City.

This year’s event runs from May 20 to May 26. The time-honored tradition of the sea services has taken place nearly every year since 1984, with the exception of 2013 when it was cancelled due to federal budget cuts.

But it will certainly be in full swing this year. The week will include free public ship tours, military displays and performances, and military helicopters landing at public schools and parks to showcase the skilled expertise of today’s maritime services.

“We are very excited to be back in the ‘Big Apple’ to celebrate 2020 Fleet Week New York,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

“We welcome the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to tour our ships and meet the men and women who work tirelessly each day to keep our nation safe,” Rock said.

Fleet Week New York officially kicks off with the annual Parade of Ships on Wednesday, May 20. Five USN ships, two USCG cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, one Military Sealift Command ship, and one Royal Canadian Navy vessel are scheduled to participate this year.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Ships will be open for free public tours daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, May 21 through Monday, May 25. Last year, more than 66,000 people had an opportunity to take ship tours and more than 37,000 people experienced helicopter landings at area parks and schools.

While in port, service members will visit area schools, soup kitchens and senior centers; provide a helping hand through revitalization projects; and interact with the community at local parades and gatherings. It is estimated that nearly 3,500 sailors, Marines and members of the Coast Guard will take part in various events through Memorial Day.

For up-to-date information on all Fleet Week New York events, visit the website at www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

