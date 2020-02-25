Industry City and Rooftop Films bring back the movies to Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Let’s go out to the movies, Sunset style.

Earlier this month, Industry City brought back its free movie screenings, presented in conjunction with Rooftop Films, as part of its Friday Nights at IC roster. With something for both adults and children in its roster, this time around, IC and Rooftop brought some of the year’s biggest awards winners to their screen, including Academy Award Winner for best picture, “Parasite” and “Toy Story 4,” the latter part of the complex’s Kids Sunday Cinema Club.

While most of the films in both series have already been screened, there’s still time to take in a couple of films. On Friday, Feb 28., the popular mystery “Knives Out” will be screened, with “Frozen II,” scheduled to be shown on Sunday, March 1.

“IC Pop Up Cinema is a part of Friday Nights at IC, which involves a rotating entertainment schedule at Industry City,” Director of Community Engagement at Industry City Cristal Rivera told this paper in a statement.

Kids’ Cinema Club, Rivera noted, is accompanied by ‘family-friendly activities like crafting and face-painting.

“To add more variety to our programming, we continuously look for local partnerships and events, like this one with Rooftop Films, that can be brought to our campus and community,” Rivera added.

The screenings take place on the Factory Floor of IC, 268 36th St. For the Friday night films, the doors open at 7 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m. Viewers must RSVP to attend. To RSVP, visit rooftopfilms.com.