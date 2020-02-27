Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash

A fiery crash took the life of a 27-year-old woman riding a motorcycle on Bay 35th Street on Feb. 27, police said.

The fatal crash took place on Bay 35th Street near Benson Avenue, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD revealed that Christina Gardini, who lived nearby on Bay 37th Street, was on a motorcycle heading northbound on Bay 35th Street at approximately 11:24 a.m. when she struck an unoccupied double-parked truck.

The force of the crash caused the motorcycle to burst into flames, police said.

“The operator of the truck was out of the vehicle collecting trash containers when the collision occurred and did remain on scene,” an NYPD spokesperson told the Home Reporter in an email.

Police were called to the scene. The responding officers found Gardini unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the body. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

Police roped off the scene as cops investigated the crash.

The deadly crash took place 10 blocks from the scene of another tragedy in the neighborhood.

A three-year-old boy was struck and killed by an ice cream truck at Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue on May 3.

Little Emur Shavkator was riding a child’s scooter when he was struck by the truck, according to police, who said the driver was on his way to making candy deliveries to 86th Street stores. The driver was traveling up Bay 25th Street and was making a right turn onto Benson Avenue when he hit the child, police said.

Emur’s death led to calls from local elected officials and street safety advocates for the city to install safety features at the corner where the crash took place.

