Police beat: Crook steals 1K worth of clothing from Bay Ridge store, man attacked and robbed in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CROOK STEALS 1K IN CLOTHING

A man walked into a department store on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues and stole over $1,000 worth of clothing on Feb. 9 at around 6:44 p.m. Cops say the suspect, described to be in his mid-50s, left the store with several pairs of pants, hoodies and other attire worth around $1,190. Surveillance footage shows the man fleeing the store without paying for the threads.

No arrests have been made.

CUSTOMERS STEAL DRIVER’S CREDIT CARD

Passengers in a car service vehicle are believed to have stolen the driver’s credit card, according to the police, who say the theft occurred on Feb. 9 around noon. Police say that prior to the incident, the driver, a 20-year-old man, had picked up two men in their mid-20s at Fifth Avenue and 39th Street as well as a man and woman from outside a hotel at 39th Street and Fourth Avenue. The victim drove the four to 86th Street and Fourth Avenue. Later that day, he got a call from his bank telling him that an unauthorized charge of nearly $400 had been made with his card at a Bay Ridge grocery store, and the victim believes that the passengers he dropped in the neighborhood were responsible.

No arrests have been made.

STRIPPED

No arrests have been made.

Someone took off with the tires and rims of a car parked at 10th Avenue and 83rd Street on Feb. 4. Cops say the victim, a 21-year-old man, parked his car there at around 8:55 a.m. When he returned, there were bricks underneath the vehicle holding it up, and the tires and rims were gone.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

WOMAN ATTACKED ON BENSON AVENUE

A 33-year-old woman was attacked and robbed near Bay 11th Street and Benson Avenue on Feb. 7 at around 11:30 p.m. Cops say the victim was on Bay 11th Street when a man approached her, snatched her bag, took out a box cutter and demanded her jewelry. When she complied, he fled on foot southbound on Bay 11th Street then turned west on Benson Avenue. Surveillance video of him is available.

No arrests have been made.

FIVE AGAINST ONE

Five men dressed in dark clothing stole a phone and $25 from a 20-year-old man walking home from the subway at around midnight on Feb. 7. Cops say the thieves came up from behind the victim at 79th Street and New Utrecht Avenue, and punched and kicked him before robbing him and taking off on foot northbound on 16th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BUSTED FOR BENSONHURST ROBBERY

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 33-year-old man near 24th Avenue and 86th Street on Feb. 6 at 2:20 p.m. Cops say the suspect punched the victim in the face several times before stealing his phone.

DASTARDLY DUO STEALS MAN’S CASH, CARDS

A 26-year-old man walking home on 76th Street between 17th and 18th Avenues on Feb. 4 at around 8:50 p.m. was robbed by two men who stopped him and asked for money. When he said he didn’t have any, one of them punched him in the face. The other thief took $400 and the victim’s credit cards, and the pair fled.

No arrests have been made.

LAWYER … NOT!

A 30-year-old woman who lives near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue was scammed out of nearly $17,000 on Feb. 6 by a person who called her home and claimed to be her lawyer. Cops say the victim got the call at around 1:40 p.m., and did what the caller asked — send $16,920 via wire transfer. The following day, she received an email from the same scam artist, asking for more money. After the second request, she contacted her attorney, who told her he had never asked for the money and said the email address was fake.

No arrests have been made.