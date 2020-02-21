Police beat: Man robbed at knifepoint in Bay Ridge during car sale, driver punches man in road rage

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SALE GONE BAD

A man was robbed at knifepoint while he was selling his car to “buyers” he made a deal with on Facebook. The theft occurred near 87th Street Street and Third Avenue on Feb. 13 at around 6:45 p.m. The victim first met with the two thieves on 15th Street between Second and Third Avenues. They asked him to get the title of the vehicle from his home. The victim told police that one of the robbers drove him and the second thief to 87th Street and Third Avenue, at which point one of the suspects told the victim he had a weapon while the other took out a knife and demanded he get out of the car. Once he did, the crooks drove away westbound on 87th Street.

No arrests have been made.

ROAD RAGE

A fit of road rage led to an assault near Eighth Avenue and 62nd Street on Feb. 13 at around 5:50 a.m. Cops say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was driving on 62nd Street when a double-parked car blocked him. After he honked his horn, the attacker got out of the other car and damaged his car’s window. The victim then got out of the car, at which point he was punched in the face and body by the other man.

No arrests have been made.

CO-WORKER MENACE

An argument between two co-workers nearly turned violent on Feb. 12 at around 10:35 p.m., according to police. Cops say that the victim, a 36-year-old man, was driving away from his place of work and had stopped at a red light at Seventh Avenue and 92nd Street when his co-worker appeared at the driver’s side window, waved a knife and said, “I want to cut your face.” The victim drove away in fear for his safety.

No arrests have been made.

PHARMACY BURGLARY

A pharmacy at Fourth Avenue and 68th Street was broken into by an unknown burglar who stole $130 from the cash register on Feb. 11. Minutes earlier, at around 6:21 a.m., the unknown burglar broke the front door, but left without going inside. Cops say the thief left on foot.

No arrests have been made.

EMPTY-HANDED ROBBERY

A sporting goods store near 92nd Street and Fifth Avenue was nearly robbed of thousands of dollars’ worth of items on Feb. 10 at around 6:05 p.m., according to police, who said the would-be robber entered the store, grabbed five jackets and ran out. A store employee followed him outside and recovered all the jackets before the suspect took off.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DJ BURGLARIZED

A commercial van parked near Van Sicklen Street and Avenue S was broken into by a crook on Feb. 5 at around 2:30 a.m. Police say an unknown thief walked down the owner’s driveway and stole several electronic gadgets that the victim, a 63-year-old man, used for his DJ business. The thief left the van unlocked when he took off.

No arrests have been made.

BUSTED FOR BREAK-IN

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on 76th Street between 20th and 21st Avenues and stealing electronics, clothes and Michael Kors products on Jan. 31 at around 10 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, said her apartment keys were missing; the man allegedly later sent her emails depicting the stolen items.

TOOL TIME

A man, said to be in his mid-30s, walked into a store near Highlawn Avenue and Stillwell Avenue and stole tools worth around $1,300 on Feb. 8 at around 6 p.m. Cops say the thief fled the scene in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made.



OPEN OPPORTUNITY

A variety of items were stolen from an unlocked car parked near 23rd Avenue and Bath Avenue on Feb. 3 at around 7 p.m. According to police, the unknown thief took several credit cards, a tool box, and more from the car’s center console before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.