Police Beat – Man steals 10K worth of items at Dyker construction site, crook arrested for stealing jewelry at Bensonhurst department store

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ATTACKED!

A 49-year-old man was attacked on Jan. 30 at around 1:35 a.m. at 68th Street and Fifth Avenue by another man with whom he had been arguing. The attacker punched the victim in the face and ran off in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

BASEMENT BURGLARY

A home near Seventh Avenue and 81st Street was broken into on Jan. 28 at around 6:30 p.m. and some $1,600 worth of items, including tools, clothing and food, was stolen, according to police. Cops say the unknown thief gained access via a back window. When the victim, a 56-year-old man, returned home, he realized he had been robbed.

No arrests have been made.

SLUG AND RUN

A 20-year-old man was punched in the face by a stranger on Jan. 27 at around 8:33 p.m. Cops say the victim was approached by his assailant, described to be in his mid-20s, at 68th Street and 11th Avenue. When the victim asked him, “What’s wrong,” the other man assaulted him, then got into a navy blue Honda Pilot and drove off. The victim sustained bruises to his eye, nose and brow.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL TIME

Crooks broke into a construction site at 62nd Street and 14th Avenue and stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment on Jan. 28 at around 10 a.m. Cops say the suspect(s) got in by breaking several locks on the front gate. The haul included cameras, an electric grinder, a 300 Machine 918 Roll Groove and a Skilsaw.

No arrests have been made

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BUSTED FOR ROBBERY

Two men, 19 and 25, were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 25-year-old man at New Utrecht Avenue and 84th Street on Jan. 31 at around 7:05 p.m. Cops say the two suspects approached the victim as he was walking home from church. One of the men allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and punched him in the head, then tried to steal his wallet. The other assailant allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck. The victim screamed and both suspects fled without the wallet.

Cops apprehended the suspects at 86th Street and 18th Avenue.

EX MARKS THE SPOT

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing his ex-girlfriend, 24, near 19th Avenue and 76th Street on Jan. 30 at around 2:30 p.m. Cops say the victim told them that her assailant allegedly went to the school where she works and asked about her new boyfriend. He then allegedly told her that he had a gun and didn’t want to use it, though no firearm was displayed. He then allegedly grabbed her phone from her hand and fled eastbound on 77th Street.

POWERING THROUGH

A 2019 power bike, worth $1,500, and left unlocked by its owner, a 26-year-old man, on 70th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues on Jan. 27 at midnight, was stolen from in front of the victim’s home, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

BAT ATTACK

A 30-year-old man was attacked with a baseball bat at 63rd Street and New Utrecht Avenue by a man he said was his ex-girlfriend’s brother on Jan. 31 at around 7:45 p.m. Cops say the victim was getting into his car when the assault occurred. The attacker then smashed the driver’s side window with the bat, according to police, before riding off in another car.

No arrests have been made.

BAD BREAK

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal jewelry from a store at Bay 28th Street and 86th Street on Jan. 31 at around 4:43 p.m. Cops say the suspect was trying on jewelry when he allegedly broke a pendant off of one necklace and put it in his pocket. He also allegedly took another necklace worth $5,000 and put it in his pocket. When the clerk called 911, the suspect threw the jewelry on the counter, according to police. When trying to escape, cops say the suspect also broke the front door, causing $250 in damage.