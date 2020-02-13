Police seek duo who slashed man in Sunset Park.

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for two men who attempted to rob another man, slashing him, in Sunset Park earlier this month.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at around 8:20 p.m., the victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking near Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street when the suspects approached him and demanded money. When he said no, one of the crooks took out a box cutter and slashed him in the neck and cheek. The two fled without stealing anything.

The man was taken by EMS to a local area hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.



